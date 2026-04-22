City Stadium is Your Home for the FIFA World Cup 26™️

All Watch Parties at City Stadium will be FREE to the public and feature the match live on the 65′ x 35′ City Stadium Big Screen! These events are ticketed and availability is limited.

Kickers Season Ticket Members and CityStadium+ Members will have the first access to claim their free tickets, beginning on May 4! Stay tuned for more details and dates!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

Tickets are FREE, but must be claimed in advance. Kickers Season Ticket Holders and CityStadium+ Members will have the first opportunity to claim their tickets, starting on May 4. Afterwards, the general public will have the opportunity to claim their tickets. Seating is limited and restrictions apply. Once available, you can claim your tickets online at seatgeek.com/city-stadium-tickets.

WHERE CAN I SIT?

Guests can sit anywhere in the City Stadium seating bowl or concourse. Field Level access is not permitted. Interested in premium seating opportunities? Reach out to us at tickets@richmondkickers.com for more details!

WHERE CAN I PARK?

Guests can park for free in the main City Stadium lot on the corner of Freeman Rd. & Maplewood Ave. and enter through the main stadium entrance.

CAN I BRING FOOD?

Guests cannot bring outside food and beverages. All food truck vendors, concessions and bars at City Stadium will be open like a typical Richmond Kickers matchday! Stay tuned for more details on our Happy Hour specials! 👀

WHEN CAN I ARRIVE?

Stay tuned for more details regarding when gates and parking lots will open!

WHAT IF I HAVE TROUBLE WITH MY TICKETS?

A Guest Services tent will be located adjacent to the main gate for assistance and general inquiries. Contact the Richmond Kickers Front Office at (804) 644-5425 x309 or tickets@richmondkickers.com if you are having difficulties prior to arriving at the stadium.

CAN I BRING MY DOG?

Dogs are always welcome at City Stadium! Please follow these guidelines: